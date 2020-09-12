Macron to meet govt as cases climb

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet his government yesterday to discuss how to curb a surge in coronavirus infections without endangering a tentative economic recovery.

France recorded close to 10,000 new cases on Thursday, the most since the lockdown ended in May. Its seven-day rolling average has been steadily climbing for more than three weeks.

BLOOMBERG

Latin America passes 8 million mark

MEXICO CITY • The coronavirus tally passed the eight million mark on Thursday in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, although there were indications the virus was now spreading more slowly in some countries.

Over the past week, the daily average of cases in the region fell to 67,173 through Wednesday, from 80,512 in the previous seven days, according to a Reuters tally, which is based on figures released by governments.

Brazil, experiencing the worst outbreak in the region, stayed atop the Latin American tables for coronavirus cases and deaths, recording a total of 4.2 million infections and more than 128,000 deaths.

REUTERS

Israel headed for second lockdown

JERUSALEM • Israel will enter a second coronavirus lockdown, becoming the only developed country to shut down again nationwide after a botched reopening of the economy sent infections soaring.

An inner Cabinet of ministers has approved a two-week, full-fledged lockdown, to be followed by two more weeks of strict restrictions on movement and economic activity.

After that, if the situation improves, limitations will be applied only to communities with large outbreaks.

Details, such as the start date, are to be submitted to the full Cabinet for final approval tomorrow.

BLOOMBERG