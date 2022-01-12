In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel with Vanuatu, a 'golden passport' country

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (Jan 12) a suspension of a visa-free travel agreement with the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu because of its scheme offering passports to rich foreigners.

If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks.

Other countries, including eastern European states are monitored.

"The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

Under the scheme, foreigners can obtain Vanuatu citizenship and passport in exchange for a minimum investment of US$130,000 (S$175,000).

That in turn gives them visa-free access to the EU, under a visa waiver agreement the country has with the 27-nation bloc.

The Commission has proposed to suspend visa-free travel for all holders of Vanuatu passports released since May 2015 when the investor programme started to operate in earnest in the country. The moratorium would be lifted if the programme is properly amended.

The EU executive said the scheme was deemed risky because it essentially accepted all applicants and did not sufficiently screen them, despite some appearing in Interpol's security databases.

Vanuatu's embassy in Brussels was not immediately available for comment.