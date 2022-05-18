Impossible for some EU countries to ditch Russian oil quickly, says Putin

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was impossible for some European countries to quickly ditch Russian oil, as the European Union is proposing.

EU members are negotiating a proposed oil embargo on Russia over Ukraine, but talks failed this week because of a veto from Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil imports.

"Obviously, some EU states, in whose energy balance the share of Russian hydrocarbons is especially high, will not be able to do this for a long time, to ditch our oil," said Mr Putin yesterday.

Speaking at a televised meeting with domestic oil managers and government officials, Mr Putin also said that Western sanctions and a possible embargo on Russian oil had resulted in an increase in global oil prices.

He said by abandoning Russian energy supplies, Europe risked paying the most expensive energy prices in the world long term, while the competitiveness of its industry would be undermined.

He also said Western sanctions had stoked inflation across Europe itself.

Russia is facing an oil production decline unseen since the collapse of the Soviet Union because of the Western sanctions, which highly complicate the sale of Russian oil globally.

Also slamming the West and the Group of Seven nations in particular on Monday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said their attempts to isolate Moscow have worsened global food shortages.

Meanwhile, the US Senate voted on Monday to advance US$40 billion (S$55.4 billion) more aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia, setting the stage for a vote on the Bill possibly later this week, after the military and humanitarian assistance was delayed due to opposition from one Republican senator.

REUTERS

