IMF's Georgieva, Zelensky discussed ways to boost Ukraine funds

WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday agreed to explore ways to expand the IMF's support for the war-torn country and build towards a full-fledged financing programme.

Georgieva told an event hosted by the Centre for Global Development that she and Zelensky agreed that an IMF mission would meet with Ukrainian authorities in the next weeks to work on a "pathway of engagement that is deeper".

She said the IMF was also working to ensure board approval for a proposal aimed at expanding emergency aid for Ukraine and other countries facing urgent balance of payments problems due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The new "food shock window" in the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument would provide Kyiv with about the same amount of funding as the US$1.4 billion (S$2 billion) it got in March, shortly after the Russian invasion, Georgieva said.

"We discussed first how we can immediately be of help to Ukraine," she said, adding that Ukraine's needs had grown since the first disbursement of emergency financing.

"Secondly we discussed a longer-term engagement with Ukraine and how we can build towards a programme that can more comprehensively benefit Ukraine," she said. "That is a build up towards a full-fledged fund programme."

Georgieva said Zelensky also expressed interest in how the fund could work with other institutions to provide policy support for Ukraine, and start working on how it will transition to a sound, sustainable future.

Alfred Kammer, director of the IMF's European department and his deputy, Julie Kozack, will meet with Ukrainian officials in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo this week, an IMF spokesperson said.

"Excellent call with President @ZelenskyyUa," Georgieva wrote on Twitter, before the event. She said they discussed how the global lender could "continue to back Ukraine and agreed to explore ways to ramp up our financial and policy engagement to (Ukraine) using all tools available to us".