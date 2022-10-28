IMF chief says 2023 aid pledges for Ukraine 'sufficient'

BRUSSELS - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said financial pledges for Ukraine by the United States and Europe should be sufficient to get Kyiv through 2023, assuming the war does not intensify.

“Yes, we would go to 2023 with sufficient financial support for Ukraine,” Ms Georgieva told AFP on the sidelines of a conference organised by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm.

“So when we look into next year, the numbers are significant, but they are not out of context of what has been done up to now,” she added, underlining that the outlook remains highly uncertain.

Ukraine’s financial situation is calamitous because of Russia’s invasion and President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to international backers to cover his country’s US$38 billion (S$50 billion) budget hole for 2023.

Western powers insist that keeping the war-ravaged country on its feet is of historic importance, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calling for “a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century” at a conference on Ukraine earlier this week.

‘Incredible resilience’

But questions linger over whether the Ukrainian economy can survive much longer if Kyiv’s allies don’t move faster.

Ms Georgieva said the US and EU have each pledged fresh funds to keep the Ukrainian budget afloat next year that should be enough for Ukraine, though the path of the war was unknown.

In a baseline scenario that she stressed was highly unstable, the IMF has put Ukraine’s financial monthly needs for 2023 at three to four billion dollars and possibly five billion dollars if the war’s destruction deepens.

“Where is the money? Well, the EU has committed €18 billion (S$25 billion). This is a billion and a half a month for next year, the United States has committed US$18 billion, 1.5 billion a month,” she said.

“And of course, at the IMF, we are working towards a programme for Ukraine. So based on the incredible resilience of Ukrainian people, the world has stepped up,” she said.