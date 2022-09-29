IMF censures British policy amid turmoil in financial markets

LONDON - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ratings agency Moody's ramped up pressure on Britain to reverse a new economic strategy that was roiling financial markets for a fourth day on Wednesday and has sparked growing alarm over the UK housing market.

The rare intervention in a Group of Seven country from the IMF, the global lender of last resort, underscored the severity of the situation facing Britain. The value of the pound and British bonds have collapsed since Friday, when Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng laid out his plans to boost economic growth, forcing the Bank of England (BOE) to signal a "significant" rate hike ahead.

The BOE also sought to quell a firestorm in the British bond market, saying on Wednesday it would buy as much government debt as needed to restore financial stability after chaos triggered by the government's fiscal policy.

Having failed to cool the sell-off with verbal interventions over the previous two days, the BOE announced an emergency move that it said would prevent the turmoil in markets from spreading through the country and seizing up credit flows. "Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability," the central bank said in a statement that immediately eased pressures on soaring British government bond yields.

The Treasury said it would fully indemnify the operations. Sterling was down 0.7 per cent at US$1.065, having dropped to a session low of US$1.0618 in Wednesday morning London trading.

Mr Raymond Thomas Dalio, co-chief investment officer of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, said he could not believe the mistakes being made by new Prime Minister Liz Truss' government. "The panic selling you are now seeing leading to the plunge of UK bonds, currency and financial assets is due to the recognition the big supply of debt that will have to be sold by the government is too much for the demand," he tweeted.

Mr Julian Jessop, an economist who provided informal advice to Ms Truss during her leadership campaign, said the economy was at risk of falling into a "doom loop".

The latest crisis to hit the British state was triggered by Mr Kwarteng's plans for deep tax cuts and deregulation to snap the economy out of a long period of stagnation, seen as a return to the Thatcherite doctrine of the 1980s.

With the cost of British borrowing soaring, mortgage lenders pulled hundreds of products and anecdotal reports said people were struggling to get through to lenders to either complete or change mortgage deals. That would mark a major shock in a country where rising house prices have for years conveyed a sense of overall affluence, and where home buyers have got used to more than a decade of rock-bottom interest rates.

On Tuesday, the IMF said the proposals, which sent the pound to an all-time low of US$1.0327 on Monday, would add to a crisis of credibility after the government cut taxes and hiked borrowing just as the BOE lifts interest rates to tackle surging inflation.

"Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy," an IMF spokesman said.

The IMF holds symbolic importance in British politics: Its bailout in 1976 following a balance-of-payments crisis forced huge spending cuts and has long been regarded as a humiliating low point in the country's modern economic history.

Criticism from the IMF of Britain's new fiscal policy shows what a mess Ms Truss' government has made of the economy, leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

"I think the IMF statement is very serious and it shows just what a mess the government has made of the economy. And it's self-inflicted; this was a step they didn't have to take," he told LBC Radio.

REUTERS