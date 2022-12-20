IMF approves programme to help Ukraine secure donor funding

WASHINGTON - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved an economic monitoring programme for Ukraine that could help Kyiv secure funding from donors, with the war-torn country needing more than US$40 billion (S$54 billion) in 2022.

The monitoring programme “is designed to help Ukraine maintain stability and catalyse donor financing amid very large balance of payment needs and exceptionally high risks” following Russia’s invasion, the IMF said in a statement.

It added that Ukrainian authorities are committed to economic and financial reforms, concerning in particular tax collection, the domestic debt market, transparency and the independence of the central bank.

They have four months to prove their progress as per the Programme Monitoring with Board involvement (PMB) scheme, the statement said.

The framework of measures monitored by the IMF aims to pave the way for financing, which can “come from many sources”, said Mr Gavin Gray, the IMF’s head of mission for Ukraine.

Ukraine needs between US$40 billion and US$57 billion to cover its budgetary and operating needs for 2023, Gray said.

Following the IMF’s recommendations would “give the donors the confidence to provide resources”, he said.

Russia’s invasion “continues to have a devastating social and economic impact on Ukraine”, with mounting civilian casualties and a third of the population displaced, IMF first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath said in a statement.

“Notwithstanding all these strains, the authorities have largely managed to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability, and they are committed to continue adapting policies to fast-changing circumstances, including in the case of a severe downside scenario,” Ms Gopinath said.

Mr Gray stressed it was “too premature” to say how big the IMF programme could be.

The IMF has provided US$2.7 billion in emergency aid to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The European Commission has just proposed aid of 18 billion euros (S$26 billion) in 2023 in the form of loans. AFP