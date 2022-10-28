Iceland's thriller-loving PM pens first crime novel

REYKJAVIK - Like many around the world, Iceland’s prime minister delved into her hobby during the pandemic. Now, the crime novel she co-wrote with one of Iceland’s most popular authors has just been published.

“Obviously, this is not something that I thought I would have any time to do,” 46-year-old Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told AFP at an event this week for the book’s launch.

But it was “quite liberating to be working on this project during Covid”, she said. “I don’t have any other interests, this is my interest,” she added with a laugh.

Entitled Reykjavik, the thriller is written with Mr Ragnar Jonasson, bestselling author of the Dark Iceland series, and is set in 1986, an important year in Iceland’s modern history.

The idea that a head of government would have enough spare time to write a novel may sound absurd in most countries, but not in Iceland.

The nation of 375,000 people has a strong tradition of reading and writing literature, with one in 10 Icelanders publishing a book in their lifetime, according to statistics.

And it’s not a first for a serving prime minister either: Ms Jakobsdottir’s predecessor David Oddsson published a novel in 1997 while he was in office.

A ‘therapeutic genre’

“I think every politician needs to have something to take his or her mind from the daily business of politics,” Ms Jakobsdottir said.

She holds a Master of Arts from the University of Iceland in Icelandic literature. Her final thesis was on the work of popular Icelandic crime writer Arnaldur Indridason.

“I have been reading crime fiction all my life, so it is kind of in my DNA,” she said. “I read fiction every day.”

Crime fiction in particular was “a little bit like psychotherapy”, she added.

“It’s really about solving crimes and finding justice, so it’s a very therapeutic genre for me.”

The idea for Ms Jakobsdottir and Mr Jonasson to write a book together came about in January 2020 over lunch.

“I was a bit surprised at first that she agreed to this suggestion because she is very busy,” said Mr Jonasson.

The two are old friends, and had served together on a jury 10 years ago to select the best crime novel translated in Iceland.