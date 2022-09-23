Icelandic police arrest 4 suspected of planning 'terror attack': Broadcaster

COPENHAGEN - Police in Iceland arrested four Icelandic men suspected of planning an attack against public buildings, including the Icelandic parliament and police, public broadcaster RUV reported late on Thursday.

The men, all in their 20s, were arrested in the capital region on Thursday following an operation involving special forces, RUV reported.

The operation had been the first of its kind in Iceland.

Two of the men were remanded in custody while the other two were released after questioning.

They were also suspected of attempting to produce guns with 3D-printers, according to RUV.

Icelandic police could not rule out any links between the suspects and foreign radical organisations, RUV reported citing state police superintendent Karl Steinar Valsson. REUTERS