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IAEA working with Russia, Ukraine on ceasefire to repair power link at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir near the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

Nov 26 - The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday it was working with Russia and Ukraine to arrange a new local ceasefire at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following another loss of offsite power.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Each side has since routinely accused the other of military activity that jeopardises nuclear safety.

The plant generates no power, but needs electricity to keep nuclear fuel cool in its reactors.

The statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said both external power lines were down for the 28th time since the start of the conflict and power was being supplied by diesel generators.

It said the power outage was "reportedly due to military activity".

The plant's Russian operators issued a statement saying the disconnection had occurred "after protection devices switched on", and the diesel generators were working properly.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the latest incident, "together with the plant’s location on the front line of an active war zone, results in an extremely precarious offsite power connection".

He called on both sides "to work constructively with the IAEA to cease military activity" and proceed with repairs. REUTERS