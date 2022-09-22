IAEA still working on Ukraine power plant plan despite Putin's troop mobilisation

NEW YORK - The head of the United Nations atomic agency said on Wednesday he would not abandon a plan to create a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite Russian plans to mobilise new troops and hold a referendum in the region.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant that has damaged buildings close to its six reactors and risked nuclear catastrophe, including by cutting power lines essential to cooling fuel in the reactors even though they are all shut down.

Ukrainian staff are operating under the orders of Russian forces at the site. Western states have called on Moscow to withdraw its troops.

"Even in the worst of conditions diplomacy should never stop. We can't throw our hands up and say look at what's being said, go away and hope that something will happen to solve this situation," Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"It's our responsibility to do it by proposing pragmatic, realistic and physical proposals on the table."

Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia, on Tuesday set out plans for referendums on joining Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine.

Grossi held separate talks in New York on Wednesday with Ukrainian officials and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He said the situation was getting worse on the ground and he was still discussing technical parameters to initially create a protection zone, although a demilitarised zone was his ultimate objective.