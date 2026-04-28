Hungary's outgoing PM Orban offers to quit as Fidesz party chief, local media say

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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to address supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST, April 28 - Hungary's outgoing prime minister, Viktor Orban, offered his resignation as leader of his right-wing Fidesz party on Tuesday but a party congress in June will decide whether to accept, a Fidesz lawmaker told local media.

The centre-right Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, defeated veteran nationalist Orban at an election on April 12, ending his 16-year-rule and triggering soul-searching and calls for change within Fidesz.

Fidesz will vote on a new party leadership at a June 13 congress, the lawmaker, Erik Banki, was quoted by state news agency MTI as saying.

Fidesz did not respond to a request for comment.

Orban did not speak to the media after a party meeting on Tuesday or post on his Facebook site.

After the election, Orban told the right-wing YouTube channel Patriota on April 16 that as president of Fidesz he took "full responsibility" for his party's defeat and that Hungary's right-wing needed "complete renewal".

On Saturday, he said in a Facebook video that he would not take up his seat in parliament but "return" it to Fidesz.

"I am needed now not in parliament but in the reorganisation of the right-wing," said Orban, who has been a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump and who also won endorsements ahead of the election from far-right party leaders in Europe.

He also said on Saturday that the Fidesz party leadership wants him to stay on as party leader and he is "ready for the task" if the June congress supports him. REUTERS