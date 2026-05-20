Hungary's Magyar says former deputy minister wanted by Warsaw may have left via Serbia

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Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar stands before speaking in front of the Wawel Cathedral, during his first official visit, in Krakow, Poland, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, May 20 - A former Polish deputy government minister wanted on charges of misusing public funds may have left Hungary via Serbia, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in an interview with private broadcaster TVN24 shown late on Tuesday.

Magyar is in Poland for a two-day visit, and the question of how former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski, who are both wanted by prosecutors in Warsaw, managed to leave Hungary before he took office may come up in talks on Wednesday.

Ziobro and Romanowski, who prosecutors say misused money from a fund designed to help victims of crime and targeted political opponents with spyware, had been given asylum in Hungary by Magyar's predecessor Viktor Orban.

Ziobro is in the United States and Reuters reported on Monday that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau instructed senior State Department officials to facilitate and approve a visa for him.

However, the whereabouts of Romanowski remain unclear.

"From what I understand, Ziobro... left through the Schengen Area about a day before my inauguration," Magyar, speaking through a translator, told TVN24, referring to the European Union's passport-free zone.

"I just spoke with my colleagues, and... there are signs that Mr Romanowski also left through Serbia, but this information is not yet confirmed."

The Serbian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside office hours.

POLAND TO OFFER ACCESS TO LNG

Magyar will meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw on Wednesday. Magyar and Tusk will then travel to the northern port city of Gdansk where they will meet former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Walesa.

Warsaw plans to offer Budapest access to U.S. LNG via a new Gdansk terminal due to start operations in 2028, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Orlen has already been selling U.S. LNG to Ukraine.

However, Magyar told TVN24 that Hungary wanted to see lower prices for gas that arrives as LNG.

"It's not yet a great, competitive price," he said. "We would be the happiest if there was a lower transit fee, or if the European Union could be persuaded to make the gas arriving via LNG more competitive." REUTERS