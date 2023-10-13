Hungary to ban rallies supporting 'terrorist organisations' -PM Orban

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BUDAPEST - Hungary will not allow any rallies supporting "terrorist organisations," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday, adding that all Hungarian citizens should feel safe, regardless of their faith or origin.

"It is shocking that there are sympathy rallies supporting the terrorists across Europe," Orban said in comments referencing the European fallout from a Hamas cross-border attack from Gaza on Saturday.

"There have been attempts even in Hungary. But we will not allow sympathy rallies supporting terrorist organisations as that would entail a terror threat to Hungarian citizens." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top