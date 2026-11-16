Hungary PM Magyar urges Fidesz lawmakers to quit over cash haul in graft probe

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BUDAPEST, Nov 16 - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar called on opposition Fidesz and Christian Democrat lawmakers on Monday to resign after authorities recovered nearly $20 million in cash in a bribery probe into a minister under a former Orban government.

In a fiery speech in parliament, Magyar, who ousted former Prime Minister Viktor Orban after 16 years in an April election and pledged to investigate alleged corruption during Orban's tenure, said the scandal was just the "tip of the iceberg" and his anti-corruption drive would go on.

On Friday, authorities recovered nearly $20 million in cash, some buried in forests or hidden in farm buildings and warehouses, in a bribery investigation into Miklos Sesztak, a minister under Orban.

The cash find is the latest in a series of graft investigations into officials who served under Orban. Another former minister and former central bank chief Gyorgy Matolcsy, an Orban ally, are under arrest over graft accusations, which they deny. Two recent polls show Magyar's Tisza party widening its lead over Fidesz since September.

"If you have a shred of decency left in you, I ask that you be brave and apologise to the Hungarian people, and then return your mandates," Magyar said in parliament, before lawmakers start debating the 2027 budget this week.

Fidesz wrote earlier in a Facebook post that it hoped Sesztak was not connected to the cash. Sesztak, Orban's development minister from 2014 to 2018, has denied wrongdoing. Orban has denied allegations of corruption.

Fidesz parliamentary group leader Janos Boka said any abuse of public money was unacceptable and an independent court should deliver a verdict.

Lawmaker Bence Retvari, a member of Fidesz's former coalition partner Christian Democrats, told parliament they rejected being condemned by Magyar "based on collective sin".

But many Hungarians were appalled by the footage showing vast piles of cash laid out by authorities during the probe, at a time when the economy is struggling to recover from years of stagnation.

POLLS SHOW MAGYAR'S TISZA EXTENDING GAINS OVER FIDESZ

"I was stunned when I saw all those billions of forints that were dug up from the forests. It's almost as if the country were in a science fiction story," Budapest resident Nora Szucs said.

A survey published by the 21 Research Centre on Monday showed that Tisza had 65% support among decided voters, up from 60% in September. Fidesz stood at 24%, down from 26%.

Pollster Median, which correctly predicted the outcome of the April election, said in a survey last week that Tisza's support rose to 55% from 54% in September, while Fidesz dropped to 16% from 22% two months earlier. REUTERS