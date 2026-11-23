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Hungary PM Magyar says he will travel to Ukraine 'soon'

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar shake hands during a meeting during European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2026. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that he would soon travel to the Zakarpattia region of western Ukraine to express his support for the ethnic Hungarian minority living there.

The treatment of ethnic Hungarians in Zakarpattia has been a recurring source of friction between Kyiv and Budapest, which has complained that Ukraine restricts the minority's cultural, educational and language rights.

Magyar has taken a less confrontational stance towards Kyiv than his predecessor Viktor Orban, and announced in October that he had agreed with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to put bilateral relations on a new footing.

However, Magyar has repeatedly said that Hungary will not send arms to Ukraine and has demanded progress on the minority's rights.

"No Hungarian prime minister has visited Hungarians in Zakarpattia since the start of the war. This will soon change when I return to Zakarpattia as prime minister after (my visit there while in opposition in) 2024," Magyar told parliament.

Zakarpattia, also known in English as Transcarpathia, is located in the Carpathian mountains and borders four EU member states — Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

Magyar also reiterated his view that negotiations on the European Union's budget and talks on European financial support for Ukraine should be treated separately.

"There are political forces who would like the focus of the negotiations to become how the European Union's next 7-year budget relates to Ukraine's financing... the Hungarian government's view is clear; the two should be treated separately," Magyar said.

Magyar said he would discuss the next EU budget with his Czech, Polish and Slovak colleagues later on Monday when they meet in Bratislava.

Magyar also said Hungary could not accept European Council President Antonio Costa's latest proposal, published on Saturday, for the EU's next budget.

Earlier this month German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he wants the new EU budget that starts from 2028 to focus on boosting defence spending and competitiveness but also ensure all of the EU contributes to supporting Kyiv.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the time accused Merz of "blackmail" for linking Ukraine to the EU budget talks.

Last December, the EU agreed a €90-billion loan for Ukraine. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary opted out and have signalled they will not take part in any new loan. REUTERS