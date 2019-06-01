Hungarian police have identified seven South Korean victims of Budapest boat crash

BUDAPEST (REUTERS) - Hungarian police on Saturday (June 1) said they has identified seven South Koreans who died in a Budapest riverboat crash on Wednesday, without releasing their names.

"We could do that first using finger and palm prints taken from them, the corpses, and cooperating with South Korean authorities, and second, using photographs shown to victims' family members, who identified their relatives," police spokesman Kristof Gal said.

Seven South Korean citizens survived the crash and seven died, while 19 South Koreans and two Hungarians have been officially listed as missing for three days, all of them feared dead amid hostile conditions on the Danube river.

