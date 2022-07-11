Hungarian city using geothermal energy to wean itself off Russia

SZEGED (Hungary) • At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channelled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Hungary's third-largest city of Szeged.

Experts say the project - billed as Europe's biggest urban heating system overhaul - can serve as a model for other cities across the continent as European Union nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable, so why not use it?" geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighbourhood.

The city of 160,000 people, located some 170km south of Budapest, is one of 12 in the landlocked central European country with geothermal district heating.

When the system is fully built out next year, 27 wells and 16 heating plants will push geothermally heated water through 250km of pipes to heat 27,000 flats and 400 non-residential consumers. This will make it Europe's biggest geothermal urban heating system outside of Iceland. But unlike in the Icelandic capital, Szeged's heating systems were built to run on gas.

Dr Balazs Kobor, director at Szeged heating firm Szetav, said: "To heat the city annually, the firm was burning 30 million cubic m of gas and producing around 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year."

"The city itself was its biggest carbon emitter," he added.

Replacing gas with geothermal energy will slash the city's greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent - around 35,000 tonnes - annually, according to Dr Kobor.

Surrounded by the Carpathian and Alps mountain ranges, Hungary and especially the area around Szeged forms a basin where 92 to 93 deg C hot water collects as deep as 2,000m below ground.

In facilities adjacent to the wells, "heat exchangers" comprising hundreds of metal panels transfer the heat to water in pipeline circuits that serve different neighbourhoods.

The geothermal water itself does not enter the circuits but re-enters the earth through a "reinjection" well nearby, explained Dr Medgyes.

In another neighbourhood, a noisy drill is gradually working its way deeper and deeper into the ground, adding sections of pipe as it goes. The drilling period takes around three months, said Dr Medgyes.

And while residents can see and hear the drills as they work, after the work is done, they do not notice the change of heat source in their homes.

"The radiators and tap water are as warm as before. I don't feel any difference," Ms Gabriella Maar Pallo, a 50-year-old clerk, told AFP in her nearby apartment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE