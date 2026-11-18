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Hundreds rally outside Oxford event with academic accused of racism

People gather outside Oxford University's Oriel College in a protest against a talk by Nathan Cofnas, the academic who accused the late Professor Jason Arday of plagiarism.

LONDON - Hundreds of people protested on Nov 17 outside a talk by controversial academic Nathan Cofnas, a self-described “race-realist” accused of racism, staged inside a University of Oxford college.

The US academic was suspended – and later reinstated – as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Ghent in Belgium in August after leading plagiarism accusations against black Cambridge professor Jason Arday in 2026.

Arday was later found dead in his home after resigning his post amid the ballooning scandal.

A petition against his Nov 17 evening event inside Oriel College, organised by the Oxford Reform student society – linked to the national hard-right Reform UK party – attracted tens of thousands of signatures.

Meanwhile the Stand Up To Racism activist group organised a demonstration which drew hundreds, some wearing face masks and many wielding placards bearing slogans like “Nathan Cofnas not welcome” and “Remember Professor Jason Arday”.

British media reported some protesters appeared to try to block the entrance gates to stop attendees getting into the college ahead of the talk.

Afterwards, some purported attendees posted on social media that they were unable to leave due to demonstrators blocking the exits.

Footage of the protests shared online showed police in attendance as the crowds massed outside.

“Nathan Cofnas is blockaded in Oxford by thousands of anti-fascists,” Stand Up to Racism posted on X, alongside a video of the scene.

Controversial figure

Cofnas has courted controversy for years with his eugenics-linked views tying race to intelligence.

In 2024 his Cambridge research affiliation ended amid racism accusations.

The Nov 17 event was entitled “Is DEI Undermining Higher Education?“ – referring to Diversity, Equality and Inclusion policies.

In the run-up, Oxford Reform had defended the event saying it was “committed to broadening participation in university life” through inviting such speakers.

Oriel College said in a statement that the event being hosted on its grounds “does not imply endorsement by the College of the views of its speakers”.

An online petition calling for the university or college to “cancel Nathan Cofnas’s invitation to speak”, and urging the institutions to protect “Black students and staff”, had received nearly 33,000 signatures by late Nov 17.

“Ideas platformed at Oxford do not stay in the lecture theatre. They travel through social media and political debate, carrying the University’s authority,” the petition stated. AFP