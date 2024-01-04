Hundreds of motorists stuck in snow overnight in southern Sweden, Denmark

A number of trucks are stuck on the E22 at Linderod, southern Sweden, January 4, 2024. TT News Agency/ Johan Nilsson via REUTERS
Snow is cleared with wheel loaders, cars and trucks are recovered and people are evacuated with the Home Guard's tracked vehicle at Ekerodsrasten on the E22 between Horby and Kristianstad in southern Sweden, January 4, 2024. TT News Agency/ Johan Nilsson via REUTERS
STOCKHOLM - Rescue services on Thursday evacuated motorists from hundreds of cars stuck overnight on Swedish and Danish roads as heavy snowfall, strong winds and icy conditions led to big traffic jams.

In Sweden, the military mobilised tracked vehicles to aid the evacuation and bring food and water to those who were stranded on a motorway in southern Sweden.

The Swedish transport agency said it expected the affected stretch of the E22 road between Horby and Kristianstad to reopen Friday, after the road clogged up with vehicles on Wednesday as trucks got stuck and ploughs struggled to clear the roadway.

Many cars were abandoned as the evacuation continued, while others were able to turn around as rescue workers cut holes in the metal barriers separating southbound and northbound lanes, news agency TT reported, citing rescue services. REUTERS

