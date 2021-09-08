Hundreds of Afghan medical facilities face closure over donor restrictions

GENEVA • Hundreds of medical facilities in Afghanistan are at risk of imminent closure because the Western donors financing them are barred from dealing with the new Taliban government, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) official.

Around 90 per cent of 2,300 health facilities across the country might have to close as soon as this week, the UN health agency's regional emergency director, Dr Rick Brennan, said in an interview.

"We are going to have a pause in operations in a large proportion of those (health facilities). By some estimates, up to 90 per cent will cease functioning probably later in the week and that will be associated with increased illness and death," Dr Brennan said.

Separately, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has issued a call for urgent action amid one of Afghanistan's worst-ever droughts, an acute food shortage, a fractured health system and devastation wrought by Covid-19

The IFRC said some 18 million Afghans - half the population - were in need of humanitarian assistance, with tens of thousands of families leaving their homes to seek food and shelter in urban areas and relief camps.

The organisation has called for a donation of 36 million Swiss francs (S$53 million) so that it can provide emergency relief and recovery assistance to 560,000 people in 16 of the worst-affected provinces in Afghanistan.

REUTERS