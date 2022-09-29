'Humiliated' and 'harassed': Ukrainians recount life under occupation

VYSOKOPILLYA, Ukraine (AFP) - Surrounded by kittens unmoved by the far-off sounds of war, 72-year-old Maria Syzhuk recalled the terror she lived through during Russia's six-month occupation of her village in southern Ukraine.

"They robbed and humiliated us," she told AFP journalists on a Ukrainian army tour of the settlement recaptured earlier this month.

The empty streets of Vysokopillya in the Kherson region echo with the dull thuds of artillery from both sides - mostly in the distance, but sometimes a little too close.

Ms Syzhuk was one among a handful of the village's 4,000 residents who stayed throughout Russia's hold on the area after it invaded Ukraine in late February.

Now the Ukrainian army has retaken control of her village, she is brimming with anger at its former occupiers.

In one incident, she claimed, Russian forces killed civilians - a couple - who refused to give them their car.

"The husband didn't want to hand it over to them. They killed him along with his wife," she said, in a story recounted to her by three other residents.

'We heard the shots'

Five hastily dug graves have appeared in the village since the start of the invasion.

In one, two people have been buried together. Fresh pink roses lie on top of their graves, a wooden cross inscribed with the day they lost their lives: April 20, 2022.

"A family - a man and a woman - were killed," said Ms Nina Zayats, a 65-year-old resident.

"We were at home when we heard the shots."

She didn't dare stray beyond her street for a whole six months, she said.

"We didn't cry," she said.

"We just waited for our guys to come back and retake the village."