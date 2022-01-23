Humanitarian aid tops agenda as Taliban meets Western officials

OSLO (AFP) - Human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where hunger threatens millions, will be in focus at talks opening on Sunday (Jan 23) in Oslo between the Taliban, the West and members of Afghan civil society.

In their first visit to Europe since returning to power in August, the Taliban representatives will meet Norwegian officials as well as representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

The Taliban delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi.

On the agenda will be "the formation of a representative political system, responses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises, security and counter-terrorism concerns, and human rights, especially education for girls and women", a US State Department official said.

The hardline Islamists were toppled in 2001 but swiftly stormed back to power in August as international troops began their final withdrawal.

The Taliban hope the talks will help "transform the atmosphere of war... into a peaceful situation", government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Saturday.

No country has yet recognised the Taliban government, and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stressed that the talks would "not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban".

"But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster," Ms Huitfeldt said.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since August.

International aid, which financed around 80 per cent of the Afghan budget, came to a sudden halt and the US has frozen US$9.5 billion (S$12.8 billion) in assets in the Afghan central bank.

Unemployment has skyrocketed and civil servants' salaries have not been paid for months in the country already ravaged by several severe droughts.