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Human bodies found on ship struck by a drone in Black Sea

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A chemical tanker named Wine Trader was hit by a drone in the Black Sea on Oct 15.

A chemical tanker named Wine Trader was hit by a drone in the Black Sea on Oct 15.

SCREENSHOT: @INSIDERGEO/X

  • Human remains were found on a San Marino-flagged vessel hit by a drone off Romania. Bulgarian prosecutors said DNA testing will identify the victims.
  • The ship was likely the Wine Trader, a chemical tanker struck on 15 October near Sulina. A source said there were “most likely six” victims.
  • Seven crew were reported missing and five were rescued. Since early October, drone strikes on Black Sea merchant ships have left 34 people dead or missing.

AI generated

SOFIA - Human remains were found aboard a vessel struck by a drone off the Romanian coast two weeks ago, said prosecutors on Nov 7 in Bulgaria, where the vessel was being repaired.

“During debris-clearing operations, severely damaged human remains were discovered,” the prosecutor’s office in the eastern Bulgarian city of Varna said in a statement.

It added that DNA testing had been ordered to identify the victims.

It did not name the vessel, but said it was sailing under the San Marino flag – matching that of the Wine Trader, a chemical tanker hit on Oct 15 about 24km south-east of Sulina, at the mouth of the Danube.

The condition of the remains made it impossible to determine the exact number of bodies with certainty, a Bulgarian law enforcement source told AFP, saying there were “most likely six” victims.

Seven of the ship’s 12 crew members had been reported missing following the strike, while five others were rescued.

Since early October, at least nine merchant vessels have been struck by drones off the Romanian and Bulgarian Black Sea coasts, leaving 34 people dead or missing. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.