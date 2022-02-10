Huge shortfall in funds for global project to fight coronavirus

GENEVA • A global initiative to get Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to poorer nations has received only 5 per cent of the donations sought to deliver on its aims this year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other aid groups.

The Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) budgeted US$23.4 billion (S$31.5 billion) for its efforts from October last year to September this year, of which it hoped US$16.8 billion would come in the form of grants from richer countries.

However, so far it has had just US$814 million pledged, leaders of the initiative told a press conference on Tuesday.

In addition to the WHO, the project is backed by organisations such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, The Global Fund, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"That's just a minuscule 5 per cent of what we require. It is time to awaken the conscience of the world," said the WHO's global ambassador for health financing, Mr Gordon Brown, a former British prime minister.

A number of world leaders were yesterday set to support publicly the push for more funding, calling for investment to end the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The ACT-A hub encompasses the Covax initiative, which has focused on equitable access to vaccines.

It also involves providing tests and treatments to low-and middle-income countries, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

Dr Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO official who acts as coordinator for the initiative, said it was stuttering because of a lack of funds.

"The global response is running on fumes," he said.

The lack of funding has been apparent since the start of the pandemic. The gap for the project's previous budget was US$14.5 billion.

Partners said the majority of funding so far had gone into Covid-19 vaccines, leaving the other goals - tests, treatments and PPE - short.

Even so, the initiative has fallen well short of its goal to deliver two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines last year, with only 10 per cent of people in low-income countries having received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared with almost 68 per cent in richer countries, according to WHO data.

Mr Brown called for countries to fund the initiative under a "fair share" model based on the size of their own economies, which he said resembled how nations commit to funding United Nations peacekeeping forces.

Meanwhile, public officials involved in their governments' vaccine roll-outs said that Novavax has delivered just a small fraction of the two billion Covid-19 shots it plans to send around the world this year, and has delayed first-quarter shipments to Europe and lower-income countries such as the Philippines.

Novavax said it has completed delivery of about 10 million vaccine doses to Indonesia and that shipments of several million shots arrived in Australia and New Zealand on Monday.

The company declined to comment on the exact number of deliveries it has made, but said it is moving as quickly as possible to ship its contracted supplies for this quarter.

