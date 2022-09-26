Huge fire destroys warehouse at giant Paris wholesale market

The fire destroyed a fruit and vegetable warehouse at the Rungis complex to the south of the French capital. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a building at the wholesale food market in Rungis, south of Paris, on Sept 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Flames spread shortly after noon, sending a dark plume of smoke billowing over the southern suburbs. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
6 min ago

PARIS - A major blaze swept through part of one of the world's biggest fresh produce markets on the outskirts of Paris on Sunday.

The fire destroyed a fruit and vegetable warehouse at the Rungis complex to the south of the French capital.

Flames spread shortly after noon, the authorities said, sending a dark plume of smoke billowing over the southern suburbs.

A hundred firefighters brought the fire under control by mid-afternoon and there were no injuries, the fire brigade said.

The warehouse, about the size of a football pitch, belonged to Les Halles Mandar group.

"It's a shock, but we're glad there were no injuries", boss Shaoul Abramczyk said.

"We will not be able to fulfil our partners' orders from tomorrow (Monday) and for several days", he added.

"When a market operator is the victim of a tragedy of this nature, the whole market is struck at its heart", Rungis market head Stephane Layani said. AFP

More On This Topic
Firefighters contain 'mega-fire' in southern France
Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top