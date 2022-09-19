Huge crowds follow queen's funeral in silence and awe

LONDON - The tens of thousands gathered in central London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth fell silent and bowed their heads on Monday to follow her funeral service in Westminster Abbey and watch the procession of her coffin afterwards through the city.

Some watching in Hyde Park dabbed their eyes and others sobbed during the service, while later children were hoisted in the air or put on parents' shoulders to see her coffin pass.

There was also applause among the crowd for a grand state funeral of pageantry and rousing music that captured how many felt for the queen, who died on Sept 8 aged 96.

She had been on the throne for 70 years, meaning most Britons have known no other monarch.

"I find it hard to express in words what we just witnessed. This was really special and memorable," said Camilla Moore, 53, from Nottingham. "It was terribly sad. So very, very sad. The end of an era."

Crowds followed the funeral service on large television screens or from a radio broadcast on loudspeakers.

Colin Sanders, 61, a retired soldier who had come to London from North Yorkshire to bid farewell to the queen, struggled to hold back tears listening on the Mall to the ceremony.

"It felt like we were there and part of it... it was very moving," he said.

"I knew I'd well up ... She's like your grandma, a loving and caring person. She said she'd serve the country and that's what she did."

After the service in Westminster Abbey the queen's coffin was being borne on a gun carriage through central London, past her Buckingham Palace home to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

From there, it was to be placed on a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle, west of London, for a service at St. George's Chapel.