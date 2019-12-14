Huawei seen as target as German lawmakers draft 5G network ban

BERLIN • German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing a potential revolt in Parliament by lawmakers seeking to override her China policy and effectively ban Chinese equipment supplier Huawei Technologies from the country's fifth-generation wireless network.

A Bill drafted by lawmakers in Dr Merkel's ruling coalition stipulates that the German authorities should be able to exclude "untrustworthy" 5G equipment vendors from "core as well as peripheral networks".

That goes beyond previous calls that sought to ban the Chinese firm from the more sensitive core network alone.

The effort in the Bundestag, or Lower House of Parliament, is a major challenge to Dr Merkel's attempts at balancing security concerns over 5G with Germany's delicate economic ties with China.

Hawks in her government, including intelligence agencies and the Interior Ministry, have warned that Huawei's ties to the government in Beijing pose a security risk.

While the draft does not explicitly name Huawei, it is tailored to the Chinese company and comes after months of debate about 5G security. Huawei has repeatedly denied allegations over potential espionage and sabotage.

The draft legislation obtained by Bloomberg News says that security guidelines set out by Dr Merkel's government, which include a certification process and a declaration of trustworthiness, do not go far enough. The political and legal systems in a vendor's country of origin must also be taken into account, it says in a direct allusion to China.

While negotiators haggle over a final draft, the stringent security standards set by lawmakers in the bloc led by Dr Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and in the Social Democratic party illustrate the momentum building against the Chinese technology giant. CDU lawmakers had approved a motion at a party convention last month calling for further restrictions.

Calling 5G technology Germany's "digital nervous system", lawmakers said Europe already possessed two companies that represent an alternative to "state-subsidised" competitors posing a threat - a reference to Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson.

"It is thus in Germany's own interest to rely on European solutions with respect to the 5G network expansion and to cultivate European champions," the draft said.

Excluding Huawei from the peripheral network - and not just the more sensitive core - would create headaches for Germany's telecom companies, which have warned that banning the vendor would delay the county's 5G build-out and make it more expensive.

