Huawei gear still a security risk, says UK report

LONDON • China's Huawei Technologies has failed to convince British security officials that the security risks of using its products in Britain's national infrastructure can be adequately managed, according to a government report.

A government-led board that oversees the vetting of Huawei gear in Britain said on Thursday that continued problems with the firm's engineering and security practices meant it could give only "limited assurance" that all risks to British networks could be sufficiently mitigated in the long term.

The board - which includes officials from Britain's intelligence agency Government Communications Headquarters - said Huawei had made only limited progress addressing issues raised last year.

The findings will increase pressure on Huawei - the world's biggest maker of telecoms networking equipment - which has been besieged by repeated rounds of United States sanctions and allegations that its products can be used by Beijing for spying.

Huawei said on Thursday that the British assessment showed equipment vulnerabilities were not a result of "Chinese state interference".

"The report acknowledges that while our software transformation process is in its infancy, we have made some progress in improving our software engineering capabilities," a Huawei spokesman said.

After initially granting Huawei a limited role in the country's 5G infrastructure, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reversed that decision in July, ordering all of the company's equipment to be purged from national networks by the end of 2027.

The reason given for the about-turn was the impact of new US restrictions on chip technology, which Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) told ministers meant Huawei was no longer a reliable equipment supplier.

Officials said the latest report, which is produced annually as part of the government's procedure for vetting Huawei equipment used in Britain, looked at events last year and did not relate to the subsequent impact of the sanctions.

Increased vetting meant the number of vulnerabilities identified in Huawei equipment last year rose significantly compared with the previous year, the report said, including one issue with the company's broadband products that was deemed to be of "national significance".

The board said it was not aware of any of the vulnerabilities being exploited by nation-state hackers.

"If an attacker has knowledge of these vulnerabilities and sufficient access to exploit them, they may be able to affect the operation of a UK network, in some cases causing it to cease operating correctly," the report noted.

"NCSC does not believe that the defects identified are a result of Chinese state interference," it added.

