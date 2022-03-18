How Ukraine does it

JOURNALIST EMBEDS

• Scores of correspondents reporting in global languages, including English, French, Spanish or Arabic, are embedded with the Ukrainian military.

SOCIAL MEDIA

• Contributions from netizens on social media and other content creators in Ukraine not only come across as more authentic but also enable Ukraine to quickly dismantle Russian-originated conspiracy theories - with evidence that tragedies on the ground are real.

HOTLINES

• The setting up of hotlines and websites by Ukraine to let Russian parents find out if their sons are killed, wounded or captured undermines Russian fighting morale, and makes it difficult for Moscow to control the debate on the casualties it sustains.