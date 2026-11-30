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How Spain’s far right went from margins to mainstream

Led by Santiago Abascal, Vox has taken the far right from the fringes of Spanish politics to a landmark election breakthrough that could thrust it into power.

MADRID – Exploiting growing tensions around immigration, Vox has taken the far right from the fringes of Spanish politics to a landmark election breakthrough that could thrust it into power.

The party led by Santiago Abascal was on course to secure 51 seats in the Nov 29 snap general election as a right-wing bloc secured a majority over Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

That sets the scene for a potential coalition with the main conservative Popular Party (PP) – and the far right’s return to government 51 years after fascist-backed dictator Francisco Franco’s death in 1975.

Campaigning under the slogan of “it’s common sense” and boosted by a strong presence on social media, the anti-immigration party was projected to gain 18 seats while the PP and the Socialists lost four each.

Immigration was a minor issue when Abascal founded Vox in 2013 as a small group of disgruntled ex-PP supporters.

The ultranationalism that characterised the party was inflamed by a separatist crisis in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, which culminated in a botched secession attempt in 2017 that traumatised Spain.

Vox’s early incarnation as “an anti-elitist reaction” focused on social questions such as gender violence and sexual minorities, said Pablo Simon, a political science professor at Madrid’s Carlos III University.

In 2024, already established as Spain’s third-largest political force, it changed tack and put immigration at the heart of its rhetoric in line with European counterparts, said Simon.

It was a novelty for Spain, long a country of emigrants where immigration had sparked little political controversy.

Migration ‘black hole’

“When you start to put the issue of migration into the political debate, it becomes a black hole, and all debates end up orbiting around it,” said Simon.

Vox uses immigration as a lightning rod to tap into discontent over crime, public services, living costs and a housing crisis that dominated politics in the run-up to the Nov 29 vote.

Its supporters are mostly ex-PP voters on low and middle incomes, especially in urban areas with large migrant populations, but a cultural “mobilisation against immigration” was driving this growth more than economic difficulties, said Simon.

“Quite simply, people are angry,” Simon said to explain the once-unthinkable surge of the far right.

The chaotic entry of tens of thousands of migrants from Morocco into Spain’s north African city of Ceuta in July provided Vox with further munition.

“Migration is not under control at the moment, so it harms Spain. You can see it in Spain and the whole of Europe,” Ramon Garcia, 22, told AFP in Madrid ahead of the vote.

“It’s not that we’re racists,” added the Vox voter, swathed in a red-and-yellow Spanish flag. “The problem is when they enter illegally and to commit crimes.”

More women back the party than before, drawn by the criticism of immigration and as the party focuses less on gender violence or feminism, added Simon.

Kingmakers

Vox has formed coalitions with the PP in several regional governments, but Abascal’s position as kingmaker in Madrid puts Spain in uncharted territory.

The 50-year-old from the northern Basque Country campaigned for the PP in his teenage years before cutting ties with what he derides as the “cowardly right”.

Exuding a virile image through his stocky frame and impeccably trimmed beard, his fiery rhetoric inveighs against an “invasion” of migrants, Socialist corruption scandals and regional separatism.

A father of four children from two marriages, he was born in Bilbao but raised in the village of Amurrio, where his grandfather was mayor during General Franco’s regime (1939-1975).

Abascal has said his father, a local PP councillor, escaped three assassination attempts by the now-defunct armed Basque separatist group ETA.

He regularly accuses the left of “dividing Spaniards” by giving greater recognition to Franco-era victims. Vox and the PP have vowed to repeal a 2022 “democratic memory” law passed by Sanchez’s government.

Political scientist Cristina Monge warned against caricaturing Vox voters as Franco supporters. But some party leaders “claim to be the heirs of Francoism”, she said.

Vox has shifted the PP’s stance on gender and climate change, with the latter party now speaking of “climate dogmatism”, added Monge.

But Astrid Barrio, a political expert at the University of Valencia, cautioned that Spain’s rightward shift would come up against “institutional limits”, including the country’s decentralised political system and EU norms. AFP