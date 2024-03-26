How drone combat in Ukraine is changing face of warfare

March 26 - The Ukraine conflict has been characterised by drone deployment of an unprecedented scale.

Thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been sent into the skies above the battlefield by both sides, enabling pilots to remotely track enemy movements, guide artillery and accurately drop explosives - both nearby and hundreds of kilometres away, deep in rival territory.

Reuters analysed more than 50 videos of drone attacks, collated UAV research and spoke to over a dozen manufacturers, soldiers and officials to create an interactive graphic showing how the technology is transforming the face of warfare.

See the graphic here: REUTERS