How damaging are the revelations in German military intelligence leak?

LONDON – The scandal over a leaked recording of a German high-level military discussion on Ukraine intercepted by Russian intelligence services shows no signs of abating.
The Russian media continues to publish lengthy commentaries on the topic.
LONDON – The scandal over a leaked recording of a German high-level military discussion on Ukraine intercepted by Russian intelligence services shows no signs of abating.
The Russian media continues to publish lengthy commentaries on the topic.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.