LONDON (REUTERS) - British Housing Minister Kit Malthouse has entered the race to replace Mrs Theresa May as the country's prime minister, the Sun newspaper reported late on Monday (May 27).

"This leadership campaign cannot be about the same old faces, scarred by the wars that have split the Tory Party over the last three years. I believe I'm the new face, with fresh new ideas, from a new and talented generation," Mr Malthouse told The Sun.