H&M hires Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie

STOCKHOLM (BLOOMBERG) - Hennes & Mauritz has hired Christopher Wylie, the whisteblower who exposed the Cambridge Analytica scandal, to help as the Swedish fashion retailer turns to data analytics and artificial intelligence to better understand what its customers want.

Mr Wylie has signed a consultancy contract with H&M, spokeswoman Ulrika Isaksson said in an emailed response to questions on Wednesday (Jan 30).

Mr Wylie's main focus will be to help H&M get better insights on customers, products and markets, as well as support work on "sustainable and ethical" artificial intelligence (AI), she said.

H&M is betting that big data and AI can help provide the insights it needs after inventory rose to a record level last year.

The company has in the past few years struggled to adapt to consumers' online shift and is trying to catch up with Zara's owner Inditex.

In September, H&M Chief Executive Officer Karl-Johan Persson said the effects of the company's revamp could start to be seen in sales, as the company developed better ways to forecast trends and prices.