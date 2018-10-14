High-speed collision in Greece kills 11

Eleven people died in northern Greece yesterday after a car believed to be carrying immigrants crashed head-on with a truck at high speed and burst into flames, police said. Firefighters recovered 11 bodies from the car (left). Media reports said 10 of the dead were immigrants. The 11th was the driver, who is believed to be a people smuggler, police said. The packed car had been travelling towards the main northern city of Thessaloniki. The driver of the truck, which had been heading towards the town of Kavala, escaped unscathed. Greek police said the vehicle involved in the crash had been used to smuggle immigrants in the past. It had failed to stop earlier yesterday when police officers tried to pull it over for a check. In June, an immigrant smuggling van carrying 16 people, mainly from Syria and Iran, crashed near Kavala, killing six people, including three children.