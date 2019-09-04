High political drama over Brexit

Tensions were high in the British Parliament when it reconvened from its summer recess yesterday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced off against angry lawmakers over the fate of Brexit, after his move to suspend Parliament next week.

The pressure piled on after the Prime Minister lost his single-seat majority when rebel Tory MP Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats.

Amid the political drama in the chambers, both pro- and anti-Brexit protesters demonstrated in Westminster as Britain approached Mr Johnson’s promised deadline to take the country out of the European Union with or without a deal on Oct 31.