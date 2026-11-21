Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky branded Vladimir Putin a “killer” in an interview broadcast on Nov 20, US President Donald Trump described the Russian leader as his “friend”.

“For us he’s an enemy, and of course, for us, he is a killer. And I think mostly for the people in the world, he is a killer,” Zelensky told CNN in response to a question about Trump’s description of Putin.

Trump and Putin held a meeting in China on Nov 18 – their first since August 2025 – in which Trump called Putin his “friend” while the Russian president responded in English: “Nice to meet you.”

Trump on Nov 20 praised his ties with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a press conference at the White House.

“I have fantastic relationships with Putin. That’s a very good thing. I have fantastic relationships with President Xi. That’s a good thing, and our country is safe because of that,” Trump said.

Asked if he believed Putin was a friend to America, Trump said “I can’t speak to America” but added that their “very good relationship... gives us a lot of additional strength”.

Putin’s forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sparking a devastating war that is estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Washington was Kyiv’s primary backer under president Joe Biden, but Trump has slashed military support for Ukraine since returning to office at the beginning of 2025. AFP