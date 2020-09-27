Hero rat wins top animal bravery award for sniffing out landmines

LONDON • Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. But a five-year-old giant African pouched rat called Magawa has to be one of the world's most unlikely life-savers.

The rodent has won the animal equivalent of Britain's highest civilian honour for bravery because of his uncanny knack of sniffing out mines and unexploded ordnance.

British veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) on Friday awarded Magawa its gold medal "for his life-saving bravery and devotion to duty", which had transformed the lives of people in Cambodia.

Magawa, who was trained by the Belgian charity Apopo, has sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance, making him the organisation's most successful "HeroRAT". PDSA director-general Jan McLoughlin said: "The work of HeroRAT Magawa and Apopo is truly unique and outstanding."

Millions of landmines were laid in Cambodia during conflicts between 1975 and 1998, causing tens of thousands of casualties.

Magawa, based in the northern city of Siem Reap, is the first rat to get a PDSA medal in the 77 years of the awards, joining an illustrious band of brave canines and felines - and even a pigeon. The PDSA gold medal is the animal equivalent of Britain's George Cross.

Apopo trained Magawa in his native Tanzania to detect the chemical compound within explosives by rewarding him with tasty treats - his favourite being bananas and peanuts. The rats alert de-miners by scratching the earth.

He can scurry across an area the size of a tennis court in just 30 minutes, something that would take four days using a conventional metal detector.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE