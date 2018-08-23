Highlights of Britain's plans for 'no-deal' Brexit

LONDON - Britain has published 25 so-called technical notices advising companies and people how to prepare for any disruption that might arise from a disorderly Brexit where there is no deal with the European Union.

Here are some highlights:

TRADE

The free circulation of goods between the UK and EU will cease if Britain leaves the EU with no deal.

Companies trading with Europe would face new paperwork to cover customs and safety declarations.

Businesses would also have to apply the same customs and excise rules to goods moving between Britain and the EU as they currently apply when trading with a country outside the EU.

Value Added Tax (VAT) could also have to be paid upfront, potentially affecting cash flow.

TARIFFS

Britain would introduce new, baseline import tariffs and rules-of-origin requirements for trade with World Trade Organisation member countries. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, they would apply to EU countries too.

The tariffs could differ from those the EU applies to imports from outside the bloc.

The paper reiterated that Britain intended to continue offering unilateral trade preferences to developing countries and would seek to replicate all the EU's free trade deals with countries around the world to avoid disruption for exporters.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Britons will have to pay more to make card payments in the European Union and businesses on the continent could be cut off from investment banks in London if there is a no-deal Brexit.

In contingency planning for financial services, the government said it would take unilateral action on several fronts to minimise disruption.

REUTERS