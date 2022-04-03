Heavy battles lie ahead in eastern, southern Ukraine

KYIV/LVIV • Heavy battles are coming up in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions and for the besieged city of Mariupol in particular, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said yesterday.

Speaking on national television, Mr Arestovych said Ukrainian troops around the capital Kyiv had retaken more than 30 towns or villages in the region and were holding the front line against Russian forces in the east.

"Let us have no illusions - there are still heavy battles ahead for the south, for Mariupol, for the east of Ukraine," he said.

In Bucha near Kyiv, the bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street yesterday after Ukrainian forces retook the town, Agence France-Presse journalists said. One of the dead men had his hands tied, and the corpses were strewn over several hundred metres of the residential road in the suburban town north-west of the capital.

Russian troops have also left behind shattered villages and their own abandoned tanks as they moved away from Kyiv.

After failing to capture a single major city in the last six weeks since the Feb 24 invasion, Russia has painted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in the peace negotiations.

Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces have been forced to regroup after suffering heavy losses.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned his fellow Ukrainians of the dangers of landmines left by departing Russian forces.

He said in a video address on Friday that as Russian troops slowly leave parts of Ukraine's north, they are deliberately trying to damage Ukraine's agriculture sector, a main source of income.

Troops have placed landmines in fields and agricultural equipment have been destroyed, he added.

Russians are "doing everything to ruin our agriculture potential and to provoke a food crisis not only in Ukraine but in the world", Mr Zelensky said.

Global food security faces "serious threats" including the potential loss of production in Ukraine, according to Syngenta, a Swiss seed and fertiliser business owned by ChemChina. Ukraine and Russia account for more than a quarter of the world's annual wheat sales.

In central Ukraine, Russian missiles hit two cities early yesterday, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, said the head of the Poltava region.

"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight," Mr Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post.

"Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning."

Mr Lunin later said at least four missiles hit two infrastructure objects in Poltava city while, according to preliminary information, three enemy jets attacked the industrial facilities of Kremenchuk city.

Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk is one of the area's major cities.

There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Mr Lunin said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that President Vladimir Putin launched on Feb 24, calling the biggest attack on a European state since World War II a "special military operation".

In the Dnipro region in south-western Ukraine, missiles hit an infrastructure facility, wounding two people and causing significant damage, regional head Valentyn Reznichenko said in an online post.

In the southern port city of Mykolaiv, at least 35 people were confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post yesterday.

Rescue workers have continued to dismantle the rubble and search for victims after the strike blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

Ukraine on Friday continued to refuse to deny it had carried out a rare air strike on Russian soil, as hopes of de-escalation faded in Mr Putin's war.

