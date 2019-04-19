Heathrow Airport braces for disruptions by climate change protesters

LONDON (DPA) - Heathrow Airport was bracing for disruptions by climate change activists aiming to "shut down" the London airport on Good Friday (April 19), a busy travel day over the Easter holiday weekend.

"While we respect the right to peaceful protest and agree with the need to act on climate change, we don't agree that passengers should have their well-earned Easter Break holiday plans with family and friends disrupted," tweeted the airport ahead of the protests.

Organisers of the Extinction Rebellion protests planned to gather at the airport after days of demonstrations in central London brought widespread traffic disruption to the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police urged the group to "strongly reconsider" the protest and said it had plans in place to prevent the airport's operations from being affected by motorway demonstrations.

Friday is Extinction Rebellion's fifth day of protest.

The group began demonstrating on Monday at central locations including Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus, often laying down on roads and bridges.

Incidents have also been reported of protesters gluing themselves to trains. They also chained themselves to opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's garden fence.

Metropolitan Police told dpa about 460 protesters had been arrested over the course of the week.