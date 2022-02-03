Heat is on as UK amateur cooks vie to whip up pudding fit for the Queen

LONDON • Amateur British cooks are battling to create the best Platinum Jubilee pudding to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Any baker without professional qualifications living in the United Kingdom and aged eight or over can take part.

The aim is to create a pudding worthy of the Queen that is at the same time simple enough to be recreated by millions of Britons celebrating the historic event at street parties across the country.

Social media is already awash with novel ideas from proud chefs - party plum trifle, raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake, royal lemon tart, just to name a few.

Ms Samantha Smith, 31, has come up with the Elizabeth Sponge, a crown-shaped cake topped with blueberries and raspberries, inspired by the classic Victoria Sponge, itself named after another monarch.

"I kept it quite basic and just spiced it up a bit, soaking the fruit in Dubonnet which is apparently the Queen's favourite tipple," said the lawyer who is based in Rugby, central England.

The main challenge facing budding bakers is which flavours the Queen prefers.

"No one knows for sure what she likes," said culinary historian Regula Ysewijn, also one of the competition's judges. "It's something that people, the press in the UK have been trying to find out for as long as she has been on the throne. It's a closely guarded secret."

The rumour is that Her Majesty was particularly fond of the Groom's Cake served at the wedding of her grandson William to Kate Middleton in 2011.

"That's like a cake made with biscuits and chocolate in between," said Ms Ysewijn. "So we know that she likes that, so she probably really does like chocolate."

Being the Queen of England, "she must love a British pudding, traditional pudding. So people can really go very traditional and have a steamed pudding if they want to", she added.

Besides taste and originality, the judges are hoping that "people will look at the long and exciting life that the Queen has already led and all her achievements and take inspiration from that in the pudding", said Ms Ysewijn.

"And of course it has to be fit for the Queen so it has to look pretty too," she added. "We want the Queen to be completely amazed when she sees the pudding."

The winner will get a selection of products from Fortnum and Mason, the famous London upmarket food shop that is organising the competition.

But more importantly, the winning chef's recipe has the chance of making cooking history, joining such immortals as Coronation Chicken - invented for when Queen Elizabeth took the throne in 1953 and still popular today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE