Health warnings issued as Europe sizzles from heatwave

LEIRIA (Portugal)/LONDON • Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as wildfires blistered land in France, Spain and Portugal, and officials in Europe issued health warnings for the heatwave in coming days.

More than 1,000 firefighters, supported by water-bomber aircraft, have battled since last Tuesday to control two blazes in south-western France that have been fanned by scorching heat, tinder-box conditions and strong winds.

While temperatures dipped a little in Portugal, they were still expected to top 40 deg C in some places, with five districts on red alert for extreme weather and over 1,000 firefighters tackling 13 wildfires, the authorities said.

In Spain, the Environment Ministry said it was helping to tackle 17 wildfires across the country.

Officials are worried about the effects on people's health and healthcare systems already challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic as the searing heat hits the continent, with warnings issued about worse to come in Britain, in particular.

The World Meteorological Organisation said on Friday the heatwave would trap atmospheric pollutants, degrading the air quality, especially in towns and cities.

"The stable and stagnant atmosphere acts as a lid to trap atmospheric pollutants, including particulate matter," Dr Lorenzo Labrador, its scientific officer, told a Geneva press briefing.

"These result in a degradation of air quality and adverse health effects, particularly for vulnerable people."

From July 7 to July 13, Portugal registered 238 excess deaths due to the heatwave, the country's DGS health authority said. "In this specific case, the excess can be attributed to the heatwave. In the last few days we have had very high, extreme temperatures... and for a very long period," DGS chief Graca Freitas told Lusa news agency.

Health Minister Marta Temido has said the health system faced a "particularly worrying" week due to the heatwave, and that some hospitals were overwhelmed.

Britain's weather forecaster issued its first red "extreme heat" warning for parts of England tomorrow and on Tuesday, when temperatures are forecast to reach record highs.

"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week," Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said.

"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas," he said. "This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."

The highest recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7 deg C, recorded in Cambridge on July 25, 2019.

Professor Hannah Cloke, climate expert at Britain's University of Reading, said the heatwave showed climate change is here and there is an urgent need to adapt.

"We are seeing these problems now and they are going to get worse. We need to do something now," she told Reuters. "It's harder to cope with these types of temperatures in the United Kingdom because we're just not used to them."

In Portugal, the highest temperature on Thursday was recorded in the northern town of Pinhao at 47 deg C, just below the record.

In France's south-western Gironde region, more than 12,200 people had been evacuated from the area by yesterday morning and more than 1,000 firefighters were trying to bring the fires under control, the regional authorities of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde said in a statement.

Nearly 10,000ha of land have been burned.

In Spain, the wildfires that have been burning in parts of Extremadura, which borders Portugal, and the central Castille and Leon region forced the evacuation of four more small villages late on Thursday and on Friday.

The flames are now threatening a 16th-century monastery and a national park. Several hundred people have been evacuated since the fires started, and 7,500ha of forest destroyed in the two regions.

In Catalonia in the north-east, the authorities suspended camping and sporting activities around 275 towns and villages to prevent fire risks, and restricted farm work involving machinery.

Areas of Galicia and Extremadura remained on extreme alert for temperatures expected to touch 44 deg C.

