Health fears for Georgia’s jailed ex-leader Saakashvili after TV footage

TBILISI - Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili appeared on television for the first time in months on Monday, looking frail and emaciated, fuelling concerns over the detained politician’s treatment.

The 55-year-old – who before jail was a large man – was almost unrecognisable and looked like a ghost of his former self.

The images prompted war-torn Ukraine – of which Saakashvili is a citizen – to summon the Georgian ambassador, asking him to go to Tbilisi to help “save” Saakashvili.

Leader of the Caucasus country from 2004 to 2013, Saakashvili was jailed after returning from exile on abuse of power charges that rights groups denounce as politically motivated.

Doctors have said Saakashvili risks dying from conditions he has developed while in custody, though Georgian authorities say he is being given adequate medical care.

Appearing via video link for a court hearing on the “abuse of office” charges, Saakashvili, 55, lifted his shirt to show his ribs protruding from his chest, a hollow abdomen, and skin clinging tightly to his bones.

“A totally innocent man is being kept in custody,” he said in coverage carried live on several independent TV channels. “I did not commit any crime.”

He is being held at a civilian hospital, where he was transferred in 2022 after staging a 50-day hunger strike to protest his detention.

“Putting me in jail will not break me. I am going to be actively involved in Georgian politics,” he said.

‘Save this man’

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Georgian ambassador to Kyiv would be asked to “leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital” on Saakashvili’s treatment.

Mr Zelensky wants Saakashvili – whom he made a Ukrainian citizen in 2019 – to be transferred to a clinic in Ukraine or the West.

He called on Georgia to “hand over” Saakashvili to Ukraine and “save this man”.

It was not immediately clear if the ambassador was being formally expelled.