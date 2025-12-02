Head of UK budget watchdog quits after early release of Reeves’ budget

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OBR chair Richard Hughes (left) said he will take responsibility after his agency inadvertantly released details of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget ahead of time.

LONDON - The head of Britain’s fiscal watchdog submitted his resignation on Dec 1 after his agency last week inadvertently released the key details of finance minister Rachel Reeves’ annual tax-and-spending budget statement ahead of time.

Mr Richard Hughes said he wanted to help the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to recover quickly from the lapse which an investigation linked to IT weaknesses and leadership failures.

“I have, therefore, decided it is in the best interest of the OBR for me to resign as its chair and take full responsibility to the shortcomings identified in the report,” he said in a letter to Ms Reeves.

Mr Hughes began his first five-year term as chair of the independent public body in 2020 before Ms Reeves backed him for a second term in May. His departure follows a period of strained relations between Ms Reeves and the OBR.

The agency said earlier on Dec 1 that its inadvertent early publication of its assessment of Ms Reeves’ budget on Nov 26 was due to pre-existing IT failings that had not been spotted by the OBR’s leadership.

It said an investigation into the causes of the early release, first reported by Reuters, had found the weakness was likely to have pre-dated the budget and said it would improve its systems to prevent a recurrence.

The OBR made its Economic and Fiscal Outlook (EFO) report accessible on its website just under an hour before Ms Reeves started to deliver her annual budget in Parliament at 12.34pm GMT.

The EFO set out the key announcements on taxes, growth and individual policy changes, leading to mockery and anger among some lawmakers in Parliament.

“We are in no doubt that this failure to protect information prior to publication has inflicted heavy damage on the OBR’s reputation,” two non-executive directors of the OBR said in a foreword to Dec 1’s publication of the investigation’s results.

“It is the worst failure in the 15-year history of the OBR,” they said. REUTERS