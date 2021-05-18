Happy hours again in Britain despite virus variant concerns

LONDON • Most of the United Kingdom took a major step towards normality yesterday as coronavirus restrictions were eased, despite concerns over the spread of a more transmissible Covid-19 variant.

Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, full indoor hospitality in pubs, restaurants and cafes returned, while cinemas, theatres and sports venues were preparing to open their doors for the first time in months. But easing in Northern Ireland will not come until next Monday.

People can also go on holiday abroad, to selected countries including Portugal, or on overnight domestic trips.

Groups of people can also meet inside private houses, with some restrictions, but there is no requirement for social distancing, meaning hugs are now allowed.

"Together we have reached another milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

In a tweet yesterday, he urged the public: "Please be cautious about the risks to your loved ones, remember that close contact, such as hugging, is a direct way of transmitting this disease."

While opting not to delay yesterday's easing, Mr Johnson has warned that the planned complete lifting of Covid-19 measures on June 21 could be put in jeopardy by a more transmissible variant that was first detected in India. "We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising," he said on Sunday.

Britain, one of the worst-hit countries in the world with over 127,000 deaths, has also seen a rapid deployment of vaccines, with over 20 million people now fully vaccinated.

According to government data, the variant that first emerged in India is spreading in Britain, with cases of the strain rising from 520 to 1,313 last week, centred around the towns of Bolton and Blackburn in northern England.

Separately, the French are looking forward to the loosening of many coronavirus restrictions tomorrow, although outdoor lunches at restaurants risk being rained off.

Groups of up to six will be able to eat together as restaurant terraces open at 50 per cent capacity, joining museums, theatres and cinemas, while the curfew will be pushed back from 7pm to 9pm.

It is the latest step in a gradual reopening plan that began with allowing inter-regional travel from the start of this month.

Like other nations, France's reopening is possible thanks to ebbing infection numbers and an accelerating vaccination scheme, with 20.3 million people having received a first jab so far and 8.8 million people getting both doses.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE