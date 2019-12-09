Halimah in Germany for first state visit by S'pore head of state

President Halimah Yacob arrives in Germany today for a five-day state visit, the first by a Singapore head of state to the country.

The President's visit will begin in the capital Berlin, where she will call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel. She will also visit German companies in Berlin, Frankfurt and Heidelberg, as well as meet overseas Singaporeans.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit was at the invitation of President Steinmeier. It reciprocates his state visit to Singapore in November 2017, the first state visit to the Republic by a German head of state.

Madam Halimah will be welcomed this morning by Singapore's Ambassador to Germany Laurence Bay. She will witness the signing of 10 memorandums of understanding at the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce between Singaporean and German partners from a variety of sectors, before visiting German engineering and technology giant Bosch's Internet of Things campus.

Tomorrow evening, she will be hosted to a state banquet at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the President of Germany.

Madam Halimah will meet Dr Merkel and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller tomorrow, before departing for Frankfurt on Wednesday.

She will also call upon Minister-President Volker Bouffier of the Federal State of Hesse in the city of Wiesbaden on Thursday.

Germany was Singapore's 12th largest trading partner globally last year and the largest trading partner in the European Union, accounting for one-fifth of Singapore's total trade with the EU.

Madam Halimah will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee. Others in her delegation include Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng, and MPs Fatimah Lateef, Patrick Tay and Murali Pillai.

A business delegation organised by the Singapore Business Federation and Enterprise Singapore will also visit Germany in conjunction with the state visit.

Mr Eddie Teo, who chairs the Council of Presidential Advisers, will be Acting President while Madam Halimah is away.