Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed, survey shows

PARIS - Half of all women scientists worldwide have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment at some point during their career, according to a survey published on Thursday.

In the survey, which included more than 5,000 researchers across 117 countries, 49 per cent of women scientists reported that they had “personally experienced at least one situation” of harassment.

Nearly half of the cases took place after the MeToo movement emerged in 2017, according to the survey, which was conducted by the Ipsos polling firm on behalf of the L’Oreal Foundation.

For 65 per cent of the women, the harassment had a negative impact on their careers.

Just one in five of the victims reported the harassment to their institution.

The respondents to the questionnaire worked in fields including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They worked at more than 50 public and private institutions across the world.

A quarter of the respondents said they had been in a situation where someone was “inappropriately and repeatedly referring to me as a girl... doll, babe or chick,” or otherwise insulting them.

Twenty-four per cent said they had been asked “intrusive and repeated questions about my private or sex life that make me feel uncomfortable,” the survey said.

A majority of the harassment took place at the start of the victims’ careers.

Around half said they had avoided certain members of staff at their organisations, while one in five said they had felt unsafe at their workplace.

Nearly 65 per cent of the respondents said not enough was being done to combat sexism and sexual harassment in the workplace.

“This survey confirms that science has not been through enough of a revolution since the MeToo movement,” Ms Alexandra Palt, of the L’Oreal Foundation, told AFP.