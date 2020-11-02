Half of Slovakia's 5.5m population swabbed on first day of testing

PRAGUE • Nearly half of Slovakia's entire population took Covid-19 swabs on Saturday, the first day of two-day nationwide testing which the government hopes will help reverse a fast rise in infections without a hard lockdown.

The scheme, a first in a country of comparable size, is being watched by other nations looking for ways to slow the virus spread and avoid overwhelming their health systems.

Such mass testing has also taken place in entire Chinese cities. Smaller European states such as Luxembourg and Monaco have also announced mass testing programmes.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said yesterday that 2.58 million Slovaks took the test on Saturday, and 25,850 or 1 per cent tested positive and must go immediately into quarantine for 10 days.

The European Union country has 5.5 million people and aims to test as many as possible, except for children under 10.

More than 40,000 medics and support teams of soldiers, police, administrative workers and volunteers staffed around 5,000 sites to administer the antigen swab tests, which give quick results - sometimes within minutes.

The testing was free and voluntary, but anyone who is not able to produce a negative test certificate if stopped by police could get a heavy fine.

On Saturday, socially distanced queues could be seen forming in the streets of the capital Bratislava even before the points opened at 0600 GMT.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic apologised for putting pressure on people to take part, but said the requirement was justified.

"Freedom must go together with responsibility towards those who... are the weakest among us, oncology patients, old people, people with other diseases," he told a news conference.

Slovakia suffered only thousands of cases in spring and summer, after swiftly imposing restrictions.

But infections have soared in the past weeks, raising concern that the country may follow neighbouring Czech Republic, which has the highest two-week death rate in Europe.

The scheme has faced opposition from some experts, who doubted that it made sense as a one-off measure, or pointed to the antigen tests used, which are less accurate than the laboratory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and may thus return more false negative, but also false positive, results.

The Slovak Association of General Practitioners has criticised the government's plan, saying that it is ill-prepared.

The association said the "mass concentration of millions of people" at testing sites "is at odds with the recommendations of infectious disease experts to reduce public contact and mobility as much as possible".

The government plans a second round of the testing this weekend to catch cases missed in the first round or those who got infected in the meantime.

Yesterday, Slovakia reported 2,282 new cases through PCR tests, putting the total at 59,946, without those identified in the nationwide scheme, and 219 deaths to date.

